Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT traded down $0.21, hitting $22.08, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 714,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $166.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%. sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

