RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons traded down $0.15, reaching $4.98, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,046,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22. The firm has a market cap of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.23. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 476,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 452,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

