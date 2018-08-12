Royalties (XRY) Trading Up 46.7% This Week

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded up 43.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Royalties has a market cap of $0.00 and $62.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royalties has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One Royalties coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Royalties Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup . The official website for Royalties is xry.io

Buying and Selling Royalties

Royalties can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

