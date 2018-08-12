Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) versus Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) Critical Review

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $19.56 billion 1.95 $1.78 billion $0.65 9.83 Banco Macro SA ADR Class B $2.21 billion 1.53 $567.08 million $8.65 5.95

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro SA ADR Class B. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Scotland Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 11.77% 7.04% 0.46% Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 24.73% 25.82% 5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 1 1 4 0 2.50

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a consensus price target of $108.85, suggesting a potential upside of 111.61%. Given Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment includes corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

