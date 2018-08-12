Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 182.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autohome were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 78,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome opened at $82.81 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. ValuEngine raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.16.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

