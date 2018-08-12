Rotork (ROR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.21) to GBX 375 ($4.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.79) price objective (up from GBX 315 ($4.08)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.12).

Shares of Rotork opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.41) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 221.30 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($3.97).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Rotork had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 12.45%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £1,437.17 ($1,860.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,270 shares of company stock worth $431,236.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

