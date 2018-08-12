Roth Capital Analysts Give CECO Environmental (CECE) a $8.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CECE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

CECO Environmental traded up $0.54, reaching $8.62, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 225,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $81.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,364 shares in the company, valued at $321,704.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $201,803. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 11.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,287,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 447,532 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 185,120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 276.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 162,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

