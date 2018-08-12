Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $293.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $227.31 and a 12-month high of $312.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

