Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Stake Raised by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $38,414.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $711,107.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Simms sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $181,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $911,055. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands opened at $31.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.17. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

