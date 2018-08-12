Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Zumiez opened at $28.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $13,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,709,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,741,155.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

