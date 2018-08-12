Robert W. Baird Cuts Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Price Target to $53.00

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Shares of Delphi Technologies traded down $0.82, hitting $40.91, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 907,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,824. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 1,106,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,729,000 after buying an additional 943,977 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,630,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,672,000 after buying an additional 666,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delphi Technologies by 459.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 566,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

