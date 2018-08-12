Robert W. Baird Boosts Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target to $75.00

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KORS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.13.

Michael Kors traded up $0.33, reaching $72.67, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Michael Kors has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 923,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 652.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,587 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $40,264,000 after purchasing an additional 562,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,990 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 554,253 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184,392 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after purchasing an additional 497,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

