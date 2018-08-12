Robert W. Baird Boosts Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target to $75.00

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KORS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.13.
Michael Kors traded up $0.33, reaching $72.67, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Michael Kors has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.01.
In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 923,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 652.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,587 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $40,264,000 after purchasing an additional 562,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,990 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 554,253 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184,392 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after purchasing an additional 497,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
About Michael Kors
Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
