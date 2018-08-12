Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 17,825 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

