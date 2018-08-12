Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $35.52 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,231 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,362,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,301,000 after buying an additional 1,062,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,120,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,250,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,945,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 780,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,856 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,727,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “$29.19” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

