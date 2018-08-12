River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 50.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,255 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,787,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 441,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. opened at $134.34 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $521,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.