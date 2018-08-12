River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Criteo SA (CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $191,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Criteo opened at $26.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo SA has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

