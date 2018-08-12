Rite Aid (RAD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 282,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,076,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Several analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.35 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.