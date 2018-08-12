Rite Aid (RAD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 282,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,076,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.35 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.