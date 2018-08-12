Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,585 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $58,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16,640.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $3,105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock worth $60,480,618 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

