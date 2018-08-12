Rhumbline Advisers Has $66.20 Million Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HP were worth $66,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of HP opened at $23.99 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,697,348.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

