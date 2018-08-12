Rhumbline Advisers Has $280.98 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $280,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $434.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.19.

Netflix opened at $345.87 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,027 shares of company stock worth $158,902,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.