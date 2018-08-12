Rhenium (XRH) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Rhenium coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Rhenium has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. Rhenium has a total market cap of $154,675.00 and $895.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rhenium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00293195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00184819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rhenium Coin Profile

Rhenium (CRYPTO:XRH) is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 19,448,228 coins. The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0 . The official website for Rhenium is rhenium.org . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork

Rhenium Coin Trading

Rhenium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rhenium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rhenium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rhenium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rhenium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.