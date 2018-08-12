Reviewing Progressive (PGR) and Universal Insurance (UVE)

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 7.57% 21.84% 5.24% Universal Insurance 16.71% 29.16% 8.39%

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Progressive pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Progressive and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 2 6 5 0 2.23 Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Progressive currently has a consensus target price of $61.69, suggesting a potential downside of 1.20%. Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Progressive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progressive and Universal Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $26.84 billion 1.36 $1.59 billion $2.63 23.74 Universal Insurance $751.92 million 2.10 $106.93 million N/A N/A

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Summary

Progressive beats Universal Insurance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

