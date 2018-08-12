Reviewing BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) & Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX)

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BFR) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.83 billion 1.22 $234.24 million $1.14 9.54 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $244.58 million 3.84 $81.99 million $2.08 11.47

BBVA Banco Frances has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BBVA Banco Frances and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than BBVA Banco Frances.

Volatility & Risk

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances N/A 10.96% 1.24% Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 29.16% 7.39% 1.25%

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats BBVA Banco Frances on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services. The company also provides working capital financing solutions, including short and medium-term bilateral loans, collateral-backed bilateral loans, leases, and vendor finance; structured syndicated and clubbed loans, such as acquisition financing, pre-export financing, A/B loan financing with multilateral agencies, bridge loans, and liability management; and treasury solutions comprising term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves corporations, middle-market companies, and banking and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

