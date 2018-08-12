Resonant (RESN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.4223538971186 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RESN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of RESN remained flat at $$4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 426,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,573. The company has a market cap of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.93. Resonant has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,330.47% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Fox purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $28,505.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,377.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $96,024. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

