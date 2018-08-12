Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenSky LLC’s FY2018 Earnings (GSKY)

GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for GreenSky in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSKY. Compass Point started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

GreenSky opened at $15.59 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

