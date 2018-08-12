Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $1,202,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,628,346 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

