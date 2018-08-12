Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 22,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 859,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.18% and a negative net margin of 83,538.89%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.