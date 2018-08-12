Regional Health Properties Inc (RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,629 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 13th total of 504,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Regional Health Properties opened at $0.19 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Regional Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

