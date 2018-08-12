Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.52.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded down $3.36, hitting $368.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,708. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $505.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.22, for a total transaction of $27,420,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 553,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117,093.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22,971.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165,627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.