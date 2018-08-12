Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,388 shares of company stock worth $94,373,982 in the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,384,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.78. 623,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,708. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

