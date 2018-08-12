Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 453.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piermont Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.65 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

