Redwood Trust (RWT) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 825,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.74. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after buying an additional 1,856,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 792,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 224,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.