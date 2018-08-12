Redfin (RDFN) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 504308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Specifically, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $228,523.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,862 shares in the company, valued at $688,856.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $314,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,560 shares of company stock worth $1,572,611. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. Redfin’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 52.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.