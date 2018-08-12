Realogy (RLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.02

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 184103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Realogy by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Realogy in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Realogy in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,522,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,721,000 after buying an additional 1,750,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Realogy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 301,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

