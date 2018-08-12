RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 15,255 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,255 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $2,163,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 31,097 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $4,361,976.19.

On Friday, August 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 33,104 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,643,167.04.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,322 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $3,690,081.18.

On Monday, July 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,400 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $728,460.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,179 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total transaction of $1,366,734.33.

On Monday, July 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 4,325 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $553,859.50.

On Friday, June 29th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $466,776.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,810 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $1,414,812.80.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 22,870 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,974,014.80.

On Thursday, June 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,056,160.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.33 and a twelve month high of $151.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 554,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 80,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

