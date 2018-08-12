Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 69.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 80,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global opened at $201.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.93.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

