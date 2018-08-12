Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) versus Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Head to Head Comparison

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

31.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mammoth Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ranger Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Mammoth Energy Services pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -5.73% -2.77% -2.00% Mammoth Energy Services 10.57% 34.33% 21.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ranger Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50 Mammoth Energy Services 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.56%. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus price target of $42.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $154.00 million 0.92 -$6.59 million ($0.78) -11.54 Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 2.47 $58.96 million $1.42 26.92

Mammoth Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mammoth Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Ranger Energy Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services. It also rents equipment, such as power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, pipe handling tools, and other equipment; and offers wireline, snubbing, and fluid management services. In addition, the company owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, which include the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment offers drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment, such as mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. The company also other energy services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, and co-operative utilities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.