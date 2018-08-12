Randgold Resources (GOLD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.10

News coverage about Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Randgold Resources earned a news impact score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2987690523134 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Randgold Resources opened at $69.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of -0.12. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 21.49%. equities analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

