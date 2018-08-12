Raiden Network Token Trading Down 39.3% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005962 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and $2.31 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00066643 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015242 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,168,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bibox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

