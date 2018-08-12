Qurito Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,916.00 (QURO)

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Qurito has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,916.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qurito has traded flat against the US dollar. One Qurito token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00295901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00185209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Qurito

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial . Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io

Buying and Selling Qurito

Qurito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qurito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qurito using one of the exchanges listed above.

