Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

Quotient Technology traded up $0.30, reaching $14.60, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 260,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,692. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,312,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,886,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 498,152 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,163,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

