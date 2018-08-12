Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 75,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QES opened at $7.80 on Friday. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $229.30 million and a PE ratio of -156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.40 million. analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

