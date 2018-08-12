Quidel (QDEL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Quidel in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

Quidel opened at $69.70 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Quidel has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.15 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $680,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,015.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,006 shares of company stock worth $12,015,199 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 139.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 370,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

