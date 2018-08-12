Quest Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,285,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,157,000 after purchasing an additional 648,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,769,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $124.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

