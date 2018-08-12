Quest Investment Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 2.0% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $425.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $385.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of Biogen opened at $343.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

