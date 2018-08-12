Quest Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 287,676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,218,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 862,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $213.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $194.98 and a 12-month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

