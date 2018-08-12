Quest Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 815.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of WST opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

