Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock (CSQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock makes up approximately 1.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $13.16 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield securities.

