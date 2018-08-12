QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,238.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $8,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.52.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total value of $24,495,167.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 553,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,351,782.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals opened at $368.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $505.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.