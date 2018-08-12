QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $218,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 758.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of Tompkins Financial opened at $84.39 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

